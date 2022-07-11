Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut Joint from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut Joint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.20.

JYNT opened at $15.77 on Friday. Joint has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.88 million. Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 185,489 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,035,562 shares in the company, valued at $32,426,502.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

