ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives $55.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. ITV has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.74%.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

