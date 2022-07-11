iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 103,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,840,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,516. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

