Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $309,700.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,329.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $316,740.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $176.23 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 408.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

