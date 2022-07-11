Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $309,700.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,329.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00.
- On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $316,740.00.
Shares of MRNA opened at $176.23 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 408.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
