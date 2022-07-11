Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,942,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,622,742.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

Shares of LDI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. 1,230,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,268. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

