Insider Selling: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Director Sells $38,607.80 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Rating) Director Gary W. Mize sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $38,607.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,222 shares in the company, valued at $415,481.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GEVO opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.69.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 661,243 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gevo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Gevo by 125.8% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 401,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 223,834 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 27.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,830,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.