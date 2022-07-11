Insider Selling: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Director Sells $38,607.80 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Mize sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $38,607.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,222 shares in the company, valued at $415,481.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GEVO opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.69.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 661,243 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gevo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Gevo by 125.8% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 401,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 223,834 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 27.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,830,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

