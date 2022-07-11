Hyve (HYVE) 1-Day Volume Tops $140,927.00

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $140,927.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00135184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

