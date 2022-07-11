HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 239.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $7,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.38. The stock had a trading volume of 238,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,268,637. The firm has a market cap of $442.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

