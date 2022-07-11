HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 155,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,358,195. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

