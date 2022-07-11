HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 24,158 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,158 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.12. 17,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

