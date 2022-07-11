HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 277.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 211,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 84,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,553. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.