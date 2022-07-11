HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives $1.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.27.

HEXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE HEXO opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 29.41% and a negative net margin of 554.24%. The business had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. Equities analysts predict that HEXO will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 10,537,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 2,250,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,930,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

