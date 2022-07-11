HempCoin Price Up 6.1% This Week (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $711,773.32 and $18.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,947.25 or 1.00100116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00041917 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024173 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,691,186 coins and its circulating supply is 266,556,035 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

