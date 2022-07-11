Head-To-Head Review: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nerdy and First High-School Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nerdy presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. First High-School Education Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 744.59%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Nerdy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -13.70% -55.71% -8.72% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nerdy and First High-School Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 2.88 -$27.33 million ($0.26) -9.81 First High-School Education Group $62.80 million 0.38 $8.17 million N/A N/A

First High-School Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy.

Risk and Volatility

Nerdy has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First High-School Education Group has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Nerdy (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About First High-School Education Group (Get Rating)

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

