HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $306.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.52.

NYSE:HCA opened at $172.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.50. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $165.88 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

