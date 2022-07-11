Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,391. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

