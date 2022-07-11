Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Up 5.1%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.67. 18 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GHLD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $712.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $481.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. Guild had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Guild in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

