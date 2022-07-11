Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) versus Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Head to Head Contrast

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Rating) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -1.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.6% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Enveric Biosciences N/A -38.27% -30.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Enveric Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 0.04 -$33.33 million ($0.52) 0.00 Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 0.32 -$48.98 million N/A N/A

Generex Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enveric Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Generex Biotechnology and Enveric Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Enveric Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50

Enveric Biosciences has a consensus target price of $0.88, indicating a potential upside of 262.17%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than Generex Biotechnology.

Summary

Enveric Biosciences beats Generex Biotechnology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and test kits and cassettes for testing infectious diseases, as well as Excellagen, a wound conforming gel. Further, the company is developing immunotherapeutic products and vaccines; and extracellular matrix hydrogel solution, a tissue engineered therapy for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. Additionally, it manufactures and sells foot and ankle surgical kits that include plates, screws, and tools; and distributes surgical supplies, orthopedic implants, artificial joints, and biologics, medical devices, and regenerative medicine products. It also serves as the general partner of the Management Services Organization. Generex Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

