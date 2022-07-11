Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 500 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.15. 608,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

