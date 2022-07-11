Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys 23,281 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the quarter. Fathom comprises approximately 2.9% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fathom were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fathom by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 134,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

FTHM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.59. 2,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.46. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $34.22.

Fathom ( NASDAQ:FTHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marco Fregenal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,146,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,655,633.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

