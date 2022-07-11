FIO Protocol (FIO) Reaches Market Cap of $25.04 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $25.04 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000323 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 800,873,236 coins and its circulating supply is 598,559,444 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

