Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 244 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.48. 30,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,636,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

