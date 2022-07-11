Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $47.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

