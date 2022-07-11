Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Position Trimmed by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,498,000.

NYSEARCA:FSTA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,843. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $49.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27.

