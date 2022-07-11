Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 6526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$58.39 million and a P/E ratio of -21.50.
Falco Resources Company Profile (CVE:FPC)
