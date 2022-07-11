ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 33.5% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $89,290.22 and $160.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.