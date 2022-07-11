Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $243,044.00

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00008848 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $56.45 million and $243,044.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,095.74 or 0.05498690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00244204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00631330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00498373 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

