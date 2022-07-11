Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$54.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$51.18 and a 12 month high of C$84.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.25.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$187.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 9.8999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.39%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

