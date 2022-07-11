Effect.AI (EFX) Reaches One Day Volume of $103,280.00

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00090704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00249991 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00044638 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

