Edgeware (EDG) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.49 Million

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $9.49 million and $397,986.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,102.66 or 1.00062557 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,948,312,937 coins and its circulating supply is 6,316,465,781 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

