EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.59

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 5597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several research firms recently commented on SATS. Citigroup dropped their price target on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. Equities analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 19.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,536,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in EchoStar by 20,707.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000.

EchoStar Company Profile (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

