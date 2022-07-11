Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Director Buys $235,963.42 in Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jay Frederick Joliat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of Earthstone Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00.

NYSE ESTE opened at $11.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 2.19.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

ESTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

