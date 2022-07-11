DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

