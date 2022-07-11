DinoX Hits 1-Day Volume of $191,327.00 (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. DinoX has a total market cap of $757,713.30 and $191,327.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DinoX has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One DinoX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00133319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015735 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DinoX Coin Profile

DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DinoX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

