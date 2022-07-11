Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.94. 31,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 619,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,350 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

