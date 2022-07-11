Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $342.00 Price Target at Cowen

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $418.11.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $304.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.