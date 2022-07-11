DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Hits $0.0825 on Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $31,439.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

