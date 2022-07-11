CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
CTMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.
CTMX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. 43,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,926. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.61. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 77.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 390,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
