CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

CTMX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. 43,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,926. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.61. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 77.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 390,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

