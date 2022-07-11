CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $29,352.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00027250 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,580.56 or 0.99867254 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00029749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00249156 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00042380 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

