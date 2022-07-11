Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 6,797 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,088,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.54. 253,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,238,686. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

