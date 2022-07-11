Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,460. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

