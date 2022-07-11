CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 755 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 929,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,321,809.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,341 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 184 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 109 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $1,938.02.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 622 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $10,909.88.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88.

On Friday, June 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,824 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $115,530.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 5,410 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40.

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $130,895.94.

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 100 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800.00.

Shares of CTO stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 57,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,939. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $371.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.77.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.3733 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 139.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

