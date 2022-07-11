Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CEO Sells $7,353,183.16 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $7,353,183.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,678,986.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $27.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,911,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,644,000 after purchasing an additional 173,478 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,783,000 after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,014,000 after purchasing an additional 140,937 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

