Comerica Bank Sells 8,949 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $43,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $106.56 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

