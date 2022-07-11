Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) fell 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.12. 226,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,970,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.33.

The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

