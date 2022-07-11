CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 268700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The stock has a market cap of C$14.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.27.
CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)
