CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 268700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.27.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

