Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,867. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

