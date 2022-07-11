Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $127.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.02.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $10,832,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,558,588. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $52.08 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

