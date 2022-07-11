Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.53.

CAT opened at $179.10 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.29 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

