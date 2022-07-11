Celo (CELO) Hits Market Cap of $400.79 Million

Celo (CELO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00004314 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $400.79 million and $16.80 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00133780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,833,963 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

